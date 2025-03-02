7 stunning images of Red Planet 'Mars' by NASA

Mar 2, 2025, 07:17 PM IST
A new image from the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter's HiRISE camera shows a bear-like face on Mars.
On February 24, the Curiosity rover found a tiny rock in Gale Crater that looks like a flower or coral. It formed billions of years ago when minerals in water cemented the rock.
NASA's Curiosity rover took a selfie using two cameras in front of Mont Mercou, a 20-foot-tall rock formation.
In April 2021, the Ingenuity helicopter took a colour image of Mars from 16 feet above. It was the first colour photo captured mid-flight by a rotorcraft on Mars.
This view of Mars' Valles Marineris hemisphere from July 9, 2013, is a mosaic of 102 Viking Orbiter images. At the centre is the Valles Marineris canyon, over 2,000 km long and up to 8 km deep.
This 2016 self-portrait of the Curiosity rover shows it at the Quela drilling site in the Murray Buttes area on lower Mount Sharp.
Cooled lava preserved a footprint of ancient dunes in a southeastern region of Mars. The shape also resembles the "Star Trek" symbol.