Mar 3, 2025, 07:55 PM IST
7 stunning images of planets captured by NASA
Pravrajya Suruchi
Mercury: The smallest and fastest planet, closest to the Sun.
Venus: Earth's "twin" in size, with a toxic atmosphere and extreme heat.
Earth: The only planet known to support life, with water and a breathable atmosphere.
Mars: The "Red Planet," known for its iron oxide surface and potential for past life.
Jupiter: The largest planet, famous for its Great Red Spot and strong storms.
Saturn: Known for its stunning ring system made of ice and rock.
Uranus: An ice giant with a unique sideways rotation and blue-green color.
Neptune: The windiest planet, known for its deep blue hue and strong storms.
Credit: NASA
