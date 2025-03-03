Mar 3, 2025, 07:55 PM IST

7 stunning images of planets captured by NASA

Pravrajya Suruchi

Mercury: The smallest and fastest planet, closest to the Sun.

Venus: Earth's "twin" in size, with a toxic atmosphere and extreme heat.

Earth: The only planet known to support life, with water and a breathable atmosphere.

Mars: The "Red Planet," known for its iron oxide surface and potential for past life.

Jupiter: The largest planet, famous for its Great Red Spot and strong storms.

Saturn: Known for its stunning ring system made of ice and rock.

Uranus: An ice giant with a unique sideways rotation and blue-green color.

Neptune: The windiest planet, known for its deep blue hue and strong storms.

Credit: NASA

Next: Drumsticks to Papaya: 10 must-have fruits, veggies in March