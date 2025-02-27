7 stunning images of nebulae shared by NASA

Feb 27, 2025, 05:36 PM IST
The universe is an amazing art work. NASA has proved this time and again. Here are seven stunning images of nebulae shared by NASA.
1. This image, captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope, depicts GAL-CLUS-022058s, located in the southern hemisphere constellation of Fornax.
2. As per NASA, it is deepest image of the universe ever taken. It is called the Hubble eXtreme Deep Field (XDF).
3. The picture depicts the Cosmic Snake, a distant galaxy peppered with clumpy regions of intense star formation that appear warped by the effect of gravitational lensing, as per NASA.
4. Captured by NASA, the image showcases the second part of the Hubble Deep UV (HDUV) Legacy Field.
5. Shared by NASA, the image depicts Hubble Deep Field from 1995.
6. As cited by NASA, this striking image features a relatively rare celestial phenomenon known as a Herbig–Haro object.
7. This image reveals Hubble’s view of massive galaxy cluster MACS J0717.5+3745.
