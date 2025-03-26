7 stunning images of nebulae by NASA

Mar 26, 2025, 07:22 PM IST
The 'Ghost Head Nebula' in the Large Magellanic Cloud has two bright regions, A1 and A2, glowing with hot hydrogen and oxygen.
The Hubble Space Telescope captured a stunning view of XZ Tauri, HL Tauri, and nearby young stars. XZ Tauri is ejecting a hot gas bubble, illuminating space with bright clumps and powerful jets. 4o
The Hubble Space Telescope marks the holiday season with a stunning image of NGC 5189, a planetary nebula with a bright, ribbon-like stellar eruption.
Amid bright stars in Perseus, young stellar object SSTC2D J033038.2+303212 is still forming. Hubble captures its glowing gas bursts and edge-on disc, with a murky chimney of material flowing outward. 4o
Hubble’s image reveals swirling gas and dust near the Tarantula Nebula in the Large Magellanic Cloud. Located 160,000 light-years away, it is the most active star-forming region, hosting the most massive stars.
The Necklace Nebula, formed by two doomed stars, glows with bright gas clumps like a cosmic diamond ring. Located 15,000 light-years away in the Sagitta constellation, it shines as a stunning planetary nebula.
Hubble’s 2005 image of the Boomerang Nebula reveals two symmetric lobes of dust and gas stretching nearly one light-year each.