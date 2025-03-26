Mar 26, 2025, 07:22 PM IST

7 stunning images of nebulae by NASA

Shweta Singh

The 'Ghost Head Nebula' in the Large Magellanic Cloud has two bright regions, A1 and A2, glowing with hot hydrogen and oxygen.

 NGC 2080

The Hubble Space Telescope captured a stunning view of XZ Tauri, HL Tauri, and nearby young stars. XZ Tauri is ejecting a hot gas bubble, illuminating space with bright clumps and powerful jets. 4o

LDN 1551

The Hubble Space Telescope marks the holiday season with a stunning image of NGC 5189, a planetary nebula with a bright, ribbon-like stellar eruption.

NGC 5189

Amid bright stars in Perseus, young stellar object SSTC2D J033038.2+303212 is still forming. Hubble captures its glowing gas bursts and edge-on disc, with a murky chimney of material flowing outward. 4o

Dobashi 4173

Hubble’s image reveals swirling gas and dust near the Tarantula Nebula in the Large Magellanic Cloud. Located 160,000 light-years away, it is the most active star-forming region, hosting the most massive stars.

Tarantula Nebula

The Necklace Nebula, formed by two doomed stars, glows with bright gas clumps like a cosmic diamond ring. Located 15,000 light-years away in the Sagitta constellation, it shines as a stunning planetary nebula.

PN G054.2-03.4

Hubble’s 2005 image of the Boomerang Nebula reveals two symmetric lobes of dust and gas stretching nearly one light-year each. 

