Mar 15, 2025, 11:40 AM IST
7 stunning images of Moon’s diamond ring captured by Blue Ghost
Rishika Baranwal
The rare 'Diamond Ring' effect during a solar eclipse has been beautifully captured by Blue Ghost. Let’s take a look at these mesmerising images.
The Diamond Ring effect occurs just before or after totality in a solar eclipse when a bright spot of sunlight shines like a diamond on the Moon’s edge.
Blue Ghost, a deep-space imaging project, has captured breathtaking images of this phenomenon, showcasing its brilliance against the dark sky.
In this image, the Diamond Ring effect is at its peak, with the bright flash of sunlight creating a glowing jewel-like appearance around the Moon.
This image highlights the sharp contrast between the Moon’s dark silhouette and the dazzling burst of light from the Sun’s corona.
This image showcase the transition phase, where the diamond-like sparkle gradually fades as totality nears its peak.
These images reveal the intricate details of the Moon’s rugged surface, backlit by the final rays of sunlight before complete eclipse darkness.
The last image captures the moment when the eclipse is about to end, with the Diamond Ring effect appearing once again, marking the return of daylight.
Blue Ghost’s images of the Moon’s Diamond Ring are truly breathtaking. Which one is your favorite?
Next:
King Cobra vs Spitting Cobra: Which is more venomous?
Click To More..