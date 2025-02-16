7 stunning images of Moon captured by NASA

Feb 16, 2025, 07:03 AM IST
Quadruple Saturn's Moon: The quadruple Saturn moon transit was a rare event captured by the Hubble Space Telescope on February 24, 2009. The event occurred when four of Saturn's moons passed in front of the planet.
Jupiter's Moon: Ganymede is Jupiter's largest moon and the largest moon in our solar system. It's larger than Mercury and Pluto. It has a diameter of about 3,273 miles, which is larger than Mercury.
Makemake moon: The moon, nicknamed MK 2, is roughly 100 miles wide and orbits about 13,000 miles from Makemake.
Hippocamp Moon: Hippocamp is a tiny moon of Neptune that orbits the planet every 23 hours. It's Neptune's smallest moon and is about 20 miles (34 kilometers) across.
Earth's Moon: NASA's Galileo spacecraft took this image of Earth's Moon on Dec. 7, 1992, on its way to explore the Jupiter system in 1995-97. The Moon is Earth's only natural satellite.
The Moon makes Earth more livable by moderating our home planet's wobble on its axis, leading to a relatively stable climate. It also causes tides, creating a rhythm that has guided humans for thousands of years.
Harvest Moon: NASA defines the Harvest Moon as the full moon that occurs closest to the autumnal equinox. It typically happens in September.
