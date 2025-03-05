7 stunning images of moon by NASA

Mar 5, 2025, 07:37 PM IST
NASA's Galileo spacecraft took this image of the Moon on December 7, 1992, showing the bright Tycho crater at the bottom.
This image, captured by Lunar Orbiter 2, shows Copernicus crater on the Moon with its collapsed walls after the impact. The 100 km-wide crater has central peaks rising 400 m, helping scientists study soil behavior in space.
This image shows the Moon’s largest impact basin, a massive crater formed by a powerful collision. It is one of the biggest features on the Moon, helping scientists learn more about its history and surface.
This image is a colourful mosaic of the Moon's north pole, created by combining multiple pictures. It helps scientists study the surface, lighting conditions, and features of the lunar polar region.
This image, taken by NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, shows wrinkle ridges in Mare Frigoris on the Moon. These ridges suggest that the Moon's surface is still changing over time.
This image, taken from the International Space Station on June 12, 2014, shows a full Moon shining brightly in space.
This Hubble image shows Tycho, a large impact crater on the Moon, with bright rays formed by an asteroid collision.