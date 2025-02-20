7 stunning images of Himalayas from space by NASA

Feb 20, 2025, 07:35 PM IST
NASA shared stunning space images, including the Himalayas, the Bahamas, and city lights from orbit.
The ISS orbits Earth every 90 minutes at a speed of 17,500 miles (28,000 km) per hour, capturing breathtaking views.
The Himalayas were seen from space, forming a natural border between India and China, with snow-covered peaks and Earth’s curved edge.
NASA also shared images of a lake in Death Valley, US, which appeared in August 2023 after Hurricane Hilary.
The lake slowly shrank over time, but a strong atmospheric river refilled it in February 2024.
NASA’s Earth Observatory tracked these changes, showing how weather affects landscapes over time.