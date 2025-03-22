7 stunning images of galaxies closest to Milky Way by NASA

Mar 22, 2025, 06:08 PM IST
The Antennae Galaxies are filled with black holes and neutron stars, speeding up the process of star formation and change.
Saturn's rings, first observed by Galileo 400 years ago, have since become its most iconic feature and one of the most recognizable structures in the solar system.
The rings, primarily made of water ice, range in size from tiny dust particles to boulders several meters in diameter.
An image captured on May 3, 2005, presented Saturn from a unique angle, with Cassini and Earth on opposite sides of the rings in a phenomenon known as occultation.
Another captivating image, taken by Cassini from a distance of 450,000 miles (725,000 kilometers), showcases Saturn’s C-ring along with portions of the B-ring.
On April 25, 2016, NASA's Cassini spacecraft captured a breathtaking image of Saturn and its rings.
Source: NASA