7 stunning images of galaxies by NASA Hubble Space Telescope

A stunning Hubble image captured the Bullseye galaxy, revealing its nine rings formed by a smaller galaxy that plunged through its core 50 million years ago.
Hubble’s latest image showcases a dazzling, dust-filled scene from the Large Magellanic Cloud, a dwarf galaxy 160,000 light-years away. This Milky Way satellite glows in the constellations Dorado and Mensa.
Its grand design structure features bright blue stars, reddish-brown dust clouds, and pink star-forming regions.
Hubble’s image reveals the edge-on spiral galaxy UGC 10043, located 150 million light-years away in the constellation Serpens. Its unusual side view makes it appear distinct from typical galaxy images.
Hubble’s latest image showcases the stunning spiral galaxy NGC 4731, located 43 million light-years away in the Virgo constellation.
Hubble’s image captures the dramatic galaxy merger Arp-Madore 417-391, located 670 million light-years away in Eridanus.
Hubble’s image features the open cluster NGC 2164, located in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a satellite galaxy of the Milky Way. Situated 160,000 light-years away, this small galaxy is slowly drifting toward a future collision with our own.