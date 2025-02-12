7 stunning images of galaxies by NASA

Feb 12, 2025, 09:04 PM IST
This clear image of Messier 82 (M82) shows its glowing clouds and gas plumes. Stars in this galaxy form ten times faster than in the Milky Way.
This NASA/ESA Hubble image shows the edge-on disk galaxy NGC 5866 with a sharp dust lane splitting it in two.
The bright core of galaxy M61 stands out, surrounded by spiraling arms with dark dust streaks. Its red glowing patches reveal active star formation, making it a starburst galaxy.
This Hubble image captures the ghostly shells of galaxy ESO 381-12 against distant galaxies. Its uneven shape and star clusters suggest a past cosmic collision.
This glowing image, resembling an underwater scene, actually captures part of the Large Magellanic Cloud.
Hubble’s new image of Centaurus A reveals unprecedented details of its dark, dusty lanes. This multi-wavelength view captures young stars in ultraviolet and hidden structures in near-infrared.
Supernova 1993J’s companion star stayed hidden in its glow for 21 years. Its exact location is marked in the annotated version of this image.