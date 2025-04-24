7 stunning images of 'Earth's Twin' captured by NASA

Apr 24, 2025, 06:31 AM IST
This planet is similar in size and mass to Earth. It has a diameter of 12,103.6 km (7,520.8 mi) and a mass of 81.5% of Earth's.
This planet is the brightest planet in the solar system because its thick clouds reflect most of the sunlight that reaches it.
This was the first planet explored by a spacecraft and was also the first planet whose surface was reached by a spacecraft from Earth.
This planet is Venus which is sometimes called Earth's "sister" or "twin".
NASA captured this stunning image of Venus, the second planet from the Sun, and the sixth largest planet. It's the hottest planet in our solar system.
Venus has an active surface, including volcanoes. The surface pressure is 9.3 megapascals (93 bars), and the average surface temperature is 737 K (464 °C; 867 °F).
This planet has by far the densest atmosphere of the terrestrial planets, composed mostly of carbon dioxide with a thick, global sulfuric acid cloud cover.
Credit: NASA