7 stunning images of cosmology by NASA Hubble Space Telescope

The image shows two galaxies, with a supermassive black hole in the lower galaxy. Huge bubbles of hot gas, one expanding and another fading, are visible around the black hole.
The image captures HE0435-1223, one of the best lensed quasars, with four bright images formed by a foreground galaxy. This gravitational lensing effect creates a stunning celestial arrangement.
The image of NGC 1275, or Perseus A, reveals the galaxy's dynamic core with optical, radio, and X-ray data combined. It highlights violent events and the supermassive black hole emitting strong radio waves and X-rays.
The image shows a thick ring of dust around a supermassive black hole, like debris spinning in a tornado. If viewed from above, the black hole is visible, but from the side, the dust blocks it.
The image shows the bright centre of the galaxy Markarian 231, the closest quasar to Earth. It has two supermassive black holes spinning around each other, likely from a past galaxy merger.
The image shows a dusty spiral galaxy moving through the larger galaxy NGC 1275. Dark dust and bright blue areas show where new stars are forming.
The image shows the centre of the Milky Way, captured by Hubble, Spitzer, and Chandra telescopes. It combines different types of light to reveal hidden details of our galaxy.