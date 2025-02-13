Feb 13, 2025, 07:31 PM IST

7 stunning images of cosmology by NASA

Shweta Singh

Hubble's image shows GAL-CLUS-022058s, a rare Einstein ring in Fornax, nicknamed the "Molten Ring."

GAL-CLUS-022058s

The Hubble eXtreme Deep Field (XDF) captures a tiny patch of sky in the Fornax constellation, revealing thousands of galaxies, some over 13 billion years old.

Fornax Cluster

This Hubble image captures HH111, a rare Herbig–Haro object formed by jets of ionised gas from a young star.

HH 111

This Hubble image shows the massive galaxy cluster MACS J0717.5+3745, created by combining 18 separate images.

MACS J0717.5+3745

Hubble's new observations study the environment of the powerful gamma-ray burst GRB 190114C.

GRB 190114C

Hubble's image shows galaxy cluster MACS J1206, whose massive gravity bends light like a magnifying glass.

MACS J1206.2-0847

Hubble's image shows DEM L 190, the brightest supernova remnant in the Large Magellanic Cloud. Its colourful filaments are the debris of a massive star's explosive death.

DEM L 190

