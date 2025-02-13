7 stunning images of cosmology by NASA

Feb 13, 2025, 07:31 PM IST
Hubble's image shows GAL-CLUS-022058s, a rare Einstein ring in Fornax, nicknamed the "Molten Ring."
The Hubble eXtreme Deep Field (XDF) captures a tiny patch of sky in the Fornax constellation, revealing thousands of galaxies, some over 13 billion years old.
This Hubble image captures HH111, a rare Herbig–Haro object formed by jets of ionised gas from a young star.
This Hubble image shows the massive galaxy cluster MACS J0717.5+3745, created by combining 18 separate images.
Hubble's new observations study the environment of the powerful gamma-ray burst GRB 190114C.
Hubble's image shows galaxy cluster MACS J1206, whose massive gravity bends light like a magnifying glass.
Hubble's image shows DEM L 190, the brightest supernova remnant in the Large Magellanic Cloud. Its colourful filaments are the debris of a massive star's explosive death.