Feb 28, 2025, 07:57 PM IST

7 stunning images of black holes by NASA

Shweta Singh

The image shows a star being pulled apart by a black hole, creating a bright, spinning ring of leftover star material. This glowing disc forms because of the black hole's strong gravity.

3XMM J215022.4−055108

The image shows a bright quasar, J043947.08+163415.7, powered by a supermassive black hole in the early Universe. It is the brightest quasar ever found from that time.

J043947.08+163415.7

The image captures the clearest view of the quasar 3C 273, taken by Hubble’s Advanced Camera for Surveys. This bright quasar, located nearby, shines due to a supermassive black hole at its centre.

3C 273, IRAS 12265+0219

The image, taken by Japanese astrophotographer Akira Fujii, shows the full view of the Scorpius constellation. The bright centre of the Milky Way is visible on the left side of the photo.

Constellation Scorpius

The image shows the thin tidal arms of a galaxy linked to a bright quasar, located 1.5 billion light-years away.

PKS 2349

The image shows the galaxy NGC 4438, where a supermassive black hole is releasing huge bubbles of hot gas into space.

NGC 4438

The image captures an elliptical galaxy surrounded by a dark dust lane, seen through a ground-based telescope.

Centaurus A

