7 stunning images of black holes by NASA

Feb 28, 2025, 07:57 PM IST
The image shows a star being pulled apart by a black hole, creating a bright, spinning ring of leftover star material. This glowing disc forms because of the black hole's strong gravity.
The image shows a bright quasar, J043947.08+163415.7, powered by a supermassive black hole in the early Universe. It is the brightest quasar ever found from that time.
The image captures the clearest view of the quasar 3C 273, taken by Hubble’s Advanced Camera for Surveys. This bright quasar, located nearby, shines due to a supermassive black hole at its centre.
The image, taken by Japanese astrophotographer Akira Fujii, shows the full view of the Scorpius constellation. The bright centre of the Milky Way is visible on the left side of the photo.
The image shows the thin tidal arms of a galaxy linked to a bright quasar, located 1.5 billion light-years away.
The image shows the galaxy NGC 4438, where a supermassive black hole is releasing huge bubbles of hot gas into space.
The image captures an elliptical galaxy surrounded by a dark dust lane, seen through a ground-based telescope.