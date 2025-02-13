7 stunning images of animal-shaped nebulae captured by NASA

Feb 13, 2025, 06:47 AM IST
Crab nebula, also known as the Cat's Paw Nebula or the Bear Claw Nebula, this emission nebula is located in the constellation Scorpius.
The butterfly nebula is a planetary nebula that looks like a butterfly. It's located in the constellation Scorpius and is also known as NGC 6302.
The Cat's Eye Nebula, also known as NGC 6543, is a visual "fossil record" of the dynamics and late evolution of a dying star.
The Horsehead Nebula is a dark cloud of dust and gas in the constellation Orion that's shaped like a horse's head.
The Eagle Nebula is a young open cluster of stars in the constellation Serpens, discovered by Jean-Philippe de Cheseaux in 1745–46.
The Penguin Nebula, also known as NGC 2936, is a spiral galaxy that interacts with an elliptical galaxy called NGC 2937.
Huge waves are sculpted in this two-lobed nebula called the Red Spider Nebula, located some 3,000 light-years away in the constellation of Sagittarius.
Credit: NASA