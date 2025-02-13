Feb 13, 2025, 06:47 AM IST

7 stunning images of animal-shaped nebulae captured by NASA

Apurwa Amit

Crab nebula, also known as the Cat's Paw Nebula or the Bear Claw Nebula, this emission nebula is located in the constellation Scorpius.

The butterfly nebula is a planetary nebula that looks like a butterfly. It's located in the constellation Scorpius and is also known as NGC 6302. 

The Cat's Eye Nebula, also known as NGC 6543, is a visual "fossil record" of the dynamics and late evolution of a dying star. 

The Horsehead Nebula is a dark cloud of dust and gas in the constellation Orion that's shaped like a horse's head. 

The Eagle Nebula is a young open cluster of stars in the constellation Serpens, discovered by Jean-Philippe de Cheseaux in 1745–46.

The Penguin Nebula, also known as NGC 2936, is a spiral galaxy that interacts with an elliptical galaxy called NGC 2937.

Huge waves are sculpted in this two-lobed nebula called the Red Spider Nebula, located some 3,000 light-years away in the constellation of Sagittarius.

Credit: NASA

