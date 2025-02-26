7 stunning images of Andromeda galaxy captured by NASA

Feb 26, 2025, 06:59 AM IST
NASA’s Spitzer Space Telescope has captured this stunning image of Andromeda Galaxy which is also known as M31.
This image, captured by NASA's retired Spitzer Space Telescope, shows only dust which makes it easier to understand the structure of Andromeda Galaxy.
In this new view of the Andromeda galaxy from ESA’s Herschel space observatory, cool lanes of forming stars are revealed in the finest details.
The Andromeda Galaxy is a spiral galaxy that's the closest major galaxy to the Milky Way. It's also known as Messier 31 (M31) and NGC 224.
The Andromeda Galaxy is about 2.5 million light years away from Earth.
The Andromeda Galaxy appears as a bright smudge in the sky that looks like a star with a cloud around it.
It is thought that the Milky Way and Andromeda will collide several billion years from now. The black holes located in both galaxies will then reside in the large, elliptical galaxy that results from this merger.
Credit: NASA