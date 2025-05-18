7 stunning images of Andromeda galaxy captured by NASA

May 18, 2025, 06:47 AM IST
The Andromeda Galaxy, also called Messier 31 or M31, is the nearest major galaxy to the Milky Way.
It is 2.5 million light years away from Earth and is the other major member of the Local Group, our local collection of galaxies.
This image of Andromeda galaxy uses data from NASA’s retired Spitzer Space Telescope
NASA's Wide-Field infrared Survey Explorer shows the vast Andromeda galaxy in full.
This stunning close-up view of the center of the Andromeda galaxy is taken by NASA’s retired Spitzer Space Telescope.
This image of Andromeda galax, taken by Herschel space observatory, shows cool lane of star formation in detailed way.
Credit: NASA