7 stunning image of Quasars and Black Holes captured by NASA

Apr 21, 2025, 06:56 AM IST
A quasar is a rare and extremely luminous type of supermassive black hole that is located at the center of a galaxy.
NASA's Hubble Space Telescope unexpectedly finds double Quasar in distant universe.
NASA's researchers have studied more than 700 quasars – rapidly growing supermassive black holes – to isolate the factors that determine why these black holes launch jets.
NGC 1275 is a type 1.5 Seyfert galaxy located around 237 million light-years away in the direction of the constellation Perseus.
Markarian 817 is a barred spiral galaxy located in the constellation Draco. It is located 456 million light-years from Earth.
Astronomers estimate that 100 million black holes roam the stars of our Milky Way galaxy alone. Supermassive black holes are millions to tens of billions times the mass of the Sun.
In this visualization of a flight toward a supermassive black hole, labels highlight many of the fascinating features produced by the effects of general relativity along the way.
Credit: NASA