7 stunning freshwater aquarium fish only experts should keep
Muskaan Gupta
Maintaining fish in a freshwater aquarium can be both a fulfilling and difficult pastime, particularly when working with species that need specialised care. These fish require expertise and commitment due to their specialised diets and sensitive water conditions. These 7 gorgeous freshwater aquarium fish are only suitable for experts to keep.
Discus, which are renowned for their vivid colours, need a specific diet and water conditions.
Discus Fish
Arowanas are magnificent fish, but they require large tanks and skilled care.
Arowana Fish
Due to its aggressive nature, this hybrid fish needs a diet high in protein and careful tank management.
Flowerhorn Cichlid
These are beautiful but difficult, and they need big aquariums with pure water.
Freshwater Stingray
A fish with a prehistoric appearance that requires good filtration and a clean environment.
Bichir
They are tiny but fierce, and they need carefully regulated water conditions and live food.
Dwarf Pufferfish
Peacock Bass are beautiful predators that require large tanks and a knowledgeable caretaker.
Peacock Bass
