7 stunning freshwater aquarium fish only experts should keep

Muskaan Gupta

Maintaining fish in a freshwater aquarium can be both a fulfilling and difficult pastime, particularly when working with species that need specialised care. These fish require expertise and commitment due to their specialised diets and sensitive water conditions. These 7 gorgeous freshwater aquarium fish are only suitable for experts to keep.

Discus, which are renowned for their vivid colours, need a specific diet and water conditions.

Discus Fish

Arowanas are magnificent fish, but they require large tanks and skilled care.

Arowana Fish

Due to its aggressive nature, this hybrid fish needs a diet high in protein and careful tank management.

Flowerhorn Cichlid 

These are beautiful but difficult, and they need big aquariums with pure water.

Freshwater Stingray

A fish with a prehistoric appearance that requires good filtration and a clean environment.

Bichir

They are tiny but fierce, and they need carefully regulated water conditions and live food.

Dwarf Pufferfish

Peacock Bass are beautiful predators that require large tanks and a knowledgeable caretaker.

Peacock Bass

