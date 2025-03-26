7 stunning cosmic photos captured by NASA James Webb Telescope

Mar 26, 2025, 07:02 AM IST
Messier 57, better known as the Ring Nebula, is the glowing remains of a sun-like star. It is 2,000 light-years away from the Earth. This stunning image of Ring Nebula was captured by James Webb Telescope.
NGC 604 is a massive, star-forming region (an H II region) located in the Triangulum Galaxy (M33), about 2.7 million light-years away, and is a prominent site of star birth.
Abell 2744, nicknamed Pandora's Cluster, is a giant galaxy cluster resulting from the simultaneous pile-up of at least four separate, smaller galaxy clusters. This beautiful image was captured NASA's James Web Telescope.
The Butterfly Nebula, also known as NGC 6302, is a planetary nebula located in the constellation Scorpius, approximately 3,800 light-years away.
The Crab Nebula is a supernova remnant, the expanding cloud of gas and dust resulting from the explosion of a massive star.
NGC 1559 is a barred spiral galaxy in the constellation Reticulum, approximately 35 million light-years away, known for its massive spiral arms and strong star formation, and has hosted multiple supernovae.
NGC 5468 is a face-on intermediate spiral galaxy in the constellation Virgo, located about 130-140 million light-years from Earth.
Credit: NASA