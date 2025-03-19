7 stunning cosmic images by NASA

Mar 19, 2025, 07:51 PM IST
The Hubble Space Telescope captured GAL-CLUS-022058s, a rare Einstein ring in the Fornax constellation. Known as the "Molten Ring," it is one of the largest and most complete Einstein rings ever found.
The Hubble eXtreme Deep Field (XDF) is the deepest image of the Universe, created from a decade of observations in the Fornax constellation.
Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3 captured HH111, a rare Herbig–Haro object. It forms when jets of ionised gas from young stars collide with surrounding gas and dust.
Hubble captured the massive galaxy cluster MACS J0717.5+3745 in this image, combining 18 separate observations for a wide view.
Hubble's new observations explored the powerful gamma-ray burst GRB 190114C by examining its surroundings.
Hubble captured the brightly coloured supernova remnant DEM L 190, also known as LMC N49, in the Large Magellanic Cloud.
Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3 captured M91, a barred spiral galaxy about 55 million light-years away in Coma Berenices.