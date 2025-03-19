Mar 19, 2025, 07:51 PM IST

7 stunning cosmic images by NASA

Shweta Singh

The Hubble Space Telescope captured GAL-CLUS-022058s, a rare Einstein ring in the Fornax constellation. Known as the "Molten Ring," it is one of the largest and most complete Einstein rings ever found.

 PKS 0218-387

The Hubble eXtreme Deep Field (XDF) is the deepest image of the Universe, created from a decade of observations in the Fornax constellation.

Fornax Cluster

Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3 captured HH111, a rare Herbig–Haro object. It forms when jets of ionised gas from young stars collide with surrounding gas and dust.

HH 111

Hubble captured the massive galaxy cluster MACS J0717.5+3745 in this image, combining 18 separate observations for a wide view.

MACS J0717.5+3745

Hubble's new observations explored the powerful gamma-ray burst GRB 190114C by examining its surroundings.

GRB 190114C

Hubble captured the brightly coloured supernova remnant DEM L 190, also known as LMC N49, in the Large Magellanic Cloud.

DEM L 190

Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3 captured M91, a barred spiral galaxy about 55 million light-years away in Coma Berenices. 

NGC 4548

