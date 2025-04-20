Apr 20, 2025, 10:50 AM IST
7 street-style rolls you can make with leftover roti
Making delicious street-style rolls out of leftover rotis is a great way to reduce food waste and still enjoy tasty snacks. You can use leftover roti to make these 7 street-style rolls.
For a tasty snack, stuff roti with onions, chutney, and spiced paneer cubes. Then, roll and toast.
Paneer Tikka Roti Roll
For a high-protein breakfast, cook an egg right on the roti, add onions and chillies, and then roll.
Egg Roti Wrap
After spreading the roti with spiced mashed potatoes and adding the chutney, tightly roll it up and toast it until it turns golden brown.
Aloo Masala Roll
For a wholesome, high-protein dinner, spread hummus and mixed sprouts on roti, top with vegetables, and then roll up.
Sprouts and Hummus Wrap
Place grated cheese and sautéed vegetables inside the roti, then roll it up and grill it until the cheese melts and the roti crisps.
Cheesy Vegetable Roll
For a high-fiber snack, mash cooked rajma with spices, spread on roti, add onions, and roll up.
Rajma Roti Wrap
For a street-style treat, stuff roti with onions, sauces, and spicy chilli chicken, then roll it tightly.
Chilli Chicken Roti Roll
