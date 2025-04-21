Apr 21, 2025, 05:26 PM IST
7 street foods that are surprisingly safe and nutritious
Muskaan Gupta
Although street food is frequently thought of as decadent, there are some options that are both hygienic and nutritious. Enjoy these 7 surprisingly healthy and safe street foods guilt-free.
Bhutta, a nutritious monsoon favourite that is roasted over charcoal and seasoned with lemon and spices, is high in fibre and low in fat.
Corn on the Cob (Bhutta)
Idlis, which are steamed and oil-free, are a healthy and gut-friendly street food option because they are light, easily digested, and full of fermented goodness.
Idli with Coconut Chutney
Made from fermented gramme flour, this steamed Gujarati snack is low in calories, high in protein, and easy to digest.
Dhokla
Fruit chaat, a blend of seasonal fruits, spices, and lemon juice, offers natural vitamins, hydration, and a revitalising energy boost.
Fruit Chaat
Upma, which is made with semolina and fresh vegetables, is a satisfying, high-fiber food that provides a well-balanced combination of carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals.
Vegetable Upma
A nutrient-dense street food that promotes digestion and keeps you fuller for longer without adding extra calories, sprout chaat is packed with protein and fibre.
Sprout Chaat
These savoury lentil pancakes are pan-cooked with minimal oil, rich in protein and iron, and make a safe, satisfying snack on the go.
Vegetable Moong Dal Chilla
