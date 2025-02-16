There are many strange and mysterious locations in the universe that test our knowledge of physics and space. These places are absolutely amazing, with everything from strange planets to extreme universal phenomena. These are 7 of the universe's weirdest locations.
The absence of galaxies in this vast, almost empty area of space, which spans 330 million light-years, confuses scientists.
The Boötes Void
These strange, starless planets exist in constant darkness and float aimlessly through space without an orbit.
Rogue Planets
A doomed exoplanet with a black atmosphere and intense heat is being gradually absorbed by its star.
WASP-12b
A diamond-dominated super-Earth that orbits extremely near its blazing star.
The Diamond Planet (55 Cancri e)
a cloud of gas that is only one degree above absolute zero, with temperatures falling to -272°C.
The Coldest Place in the Universe (Boomerang Nebula)
White dwarfs that defy the typical star death cycle by repeatedly exploding and then bringing back.
Zombie Stars
There were discussions concerning whether the mysterious cigar-shaped object that passed through our solar system was an asteroid, comet, or even an alien probe.