7 states that consume the most non-vegetarian food in India
Muskaan Gupta
Some states in India have a strong preference for non-vegetarian food, such as meat, seafood, and poultry, despite the country's diverse culinary culture. These 7 Indian states have the highest non-vegetarian food consumption rates!
Nagaland's rich meat-based culinary traditions are reflected in the state's remarkable 99.8% non-vegetarian food consumption rate.
Nagaland
West Bengal's cuisine heavily focusses on fish and meat dishes, which are essential to its cultural legacy, and 99.3% of its population is non vegetarian.
West Bengal
About 99.1% of Keralans are non vegetarians, and they eat a diet high in meat and seafood specialities.
Kerala
98.25% of people in this state eat non-vegetarian food, with seafood and spicy meat dishes being mainstays.
Andhra Pradesh
Tamil Nadu has a strong tradition of eating meat and seafood, as evidenced by the fact that 97.65% of its citizens are not vegetarians.
Tamil Nadu
The cuisine of Odisha, which has a 97% non-vegetarian population, features a wide range of fish and meat preparations that are essential to its culinary culture.
Odisha
Meat and fish dishes are the mainstays of the non-vegetarian diet of about 95% of Tripura's population.