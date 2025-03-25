Despite controlling a large portion of India, the Mughal Empire was unable to conquer some areas because of fierce opposition and difficult terrain. These 7 Indian states were never ruled by the Mughals.
Because of its remote location and strong tribal resistance, this northeastern state was never ruled by the Mughals.
Arunachal Pradesh
The Ahom dynasty successfully repelled Mughal invasions, keeping Assam independent from Mughal rule.
Assam
The Mughal Empire was unable to establish dominance over this area due to challenging terrain and hostile Naga tribes.
Nagaland
The kingdom of Manipur remained independent, resisting Mughal expansion through strategic alliances and warfare.
Manipur
Mughal control of this hilly state was thwarted by the Khasi, Jaintia, and Garo tribes' preservation of their independence.
Meghalaya
Sikkim was never ruled by the Mughals; instead, local kings and Buddhist leaders maintained authority over the region.
Sikkim
Tripura, which was ruled by the Manikya dynasty, eluded Mughal rule by retaining its independence via diplomacy and military might.