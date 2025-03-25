Mar 25, 2025, 06:44 PM IST

7 states in India that Mughals never ruled

Muskaan Gupta

Despite controlling a large portion of India, the Mughal Empire was unable to conquer some areas because of fierce opposition and difficult terrain. These 7 Indian states were never ruled by the Mughals.

Because of its remote location and strong tribal resistance, this northeastern state was never ruled by the Mughals.

Arunachal Pradesh

The Ahom dynasty successfully repelled Mughal invasions, keeping Assam independent from Mughal rule.

Assam

The Mughal Empire was unable to establish dominance over this area due to challenging terrain and hostile Naga tribes.

Nagaland

The kingdom of Manipur remained independent, resisting Mughal expansion through strategic alliances and warfare.

Manipur

Mughal control of this hilly state was thwarted by the Khasi, Jaintia, and Garo tribes' preservation of their independence.

Meghalaya

Sikkim was never ruled by the Mughals; instead, local kings and Buddhist leaders maintained authority over the region.

Sikkim

Tripura, which was ruled by the Manikya dynasty, eluded Mughal rule by retaining its independence via diplomacy and military might.

Tripura

