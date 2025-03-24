7 snakes that can eat a human

Mar 24, 2025, 09:05 PM IST
The longest snake in the world, reaching over 30 feet, with reports of it swallowing humans in Southeast Asia.
The heaviest snake, native to South America, capable of overpowering large prey, including humans, due to its immense size and strength.
A large constrictor found in Southeast Asia, known for eating deer and alligators, with some cases of attacks on humans.
Africa’s largest snake, known for its aggressive nature and strength, with reports of attacks on humans, including children.
Found in India and South Asia, capable of swallowing large animals and has been documented preying on human-sized prey.
One of Australia’s largest snakes, known for its ability to swallow large mammals, and has been involved in rare human attacks.
Though not as large as the others, some subspecies can grow big enough to potentially kill a human, but confirmed cases of ingestion are rare.