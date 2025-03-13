7 side-effects of using microwave

Mar 13, 2025, 12:23 PM IST
Using microwave ovens can lead to several side-effects, although many of these are based on misconceptions or exaggerated claims. Here are seven potential side-effects associated with microwave use.
When microwaving food in plastic containers, harmful chemicals like bisphenol A (BPA) can leach into the food. BPA has been linked to conditions like cancer, thyroid disorders, and obesity.
Microwaving can result in uneven heating of food, which may not kill all bacteria, potentially leading to food poisoning.
While microwaving generally preserves nutrients better than other cooking methods, it can still cause some nutrient loss, particularly in water-soluble vitamins that may leak out during the cooking process.
Exposure to high levels of microwave radiation can cause skin burns or cataracts.
Consuming sodium-laden microwave meals can lead to water retention, which may affect cardiovascular health.
Higher consumption of prepared foods, including microwaved meals, has been associated with abdominal obesity.
Some studies suggest that microwave heating can lead to the growth of free radicals in food, although the extent and impact of this effect are still debated.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.