Apr 25, 2025, 04:36 PM IST
7 salt techniques to keep your pot water cool in summer
Muskaan Gupta
It can be difficult to keep pot water cool during the intense summer heat. These 7 salt methods are easy to use and will help keep your pot water cool throughout the summer.
Clay pots' built cooling qualities are enhanced when their exterior is rubbed with salt, which keeps the water inside cool and fresh.
Salt-Coated Clay Pots
To improve the pot's cooling capacity on hot summer days, soak it in a saltwater solution for a few hours before using.
Saltwater Dip Method
By encouraging evaporation, setting the pot on a base of salt and moist sand naturally lowers the water's temperature.
Salt and Sand Base
Cover the pot with a cotton cloth soaked in salt water. The pot's surface cools as the water evaporates, keeping the water's temperature lower.
Salt-Wrapped Cloth Cover
Keep rock salt near the pot's bottom. It helps keep cooler water inside by absorbing moisture and heat from the air.
Add Rock Salt to Surroundings
To keep the pot environment dry and cool, add salt to the pot storage area to improve air circulation and lower humidity.
Salt-Treated Storage Area
Before adding water, rinse the pot with a potent salt solution. By doing this, musty odours are avoided and its cooling efficiency is increased.
Salt Rinse Before Use
Image source: Google Images
Next:
10 jaw dropping images of universe captured by NASA
Click To More..