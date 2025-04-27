Apr 27, 2025, 10:39 PM IST

7 saddest animals in the world

Shweta Singh

Although a celebrity cat, her permanent frown made many think she was sad (she actually had feline dwarfism).

Grumpy Cat

A Pinta Island tortoise, he was the last of his kind before dying in 2012, symbolising loneliness.

Lonesome George

Known as the "saddest animal in the world," he lived alone in extreme heat at a zoo in Argentina.

Arturo the Polar Bear

The last passenger pigeon, her death marked the extinction of her species.

Martha the Passenger Pigeon

Famous for predicting football matches, but lived a very short, isolated life in captivity.

Paul the Octopus

A captive orca whale who lived a tragic life, associated with emotional distress and aggression.

Seaworld’s Tilikum

In Japan, Hachiko waited every day at the station for his owner who had died, showing undying loyalty and sadness.

The Dog Hachiko

