7 saddest animals in the world

Apr 27, 2025, 10:39 PM IST
Although a celebrity cat, her permanent frown made many think she was sad (she actually had feline dwarfism).
A Pinta Island tortoise, he was the last of his kind before dying in 2012, symbolising loneliness.
Known as the "saddest animal in the world," he lived alone in extreme heat at a zoo in Argentina.
The last passenger pigeon, her death marked the extinction of her species.
Famous for predicting football matches, but lived a very short, isolated life in captivity.
A captive orca whale who lived a tragic life, associated with emotional distress and aggression.
In Japan, Hachiko waited every day at the station for his owner who had died, showing undying loyalty and sadness.