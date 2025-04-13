Apr 13, 2025, 05:32 PM IST
Puerto Princesa Underground River (Philippines) – A UNESCO World Heritage Site, this surreal river flows 8.2 km beneath limestone caves before reaching the sea.
Sistema Sac Actun (Mexico) – Located in the Yucatán Peninsula, it's one of the world’s longest underground rivers, connected to ancient Mayan cenotes.
Danube Sinkhole (Germany) – A section of the Danube disappears mysteriously into sinkholes, re-emerging after flowing underground for miles.
Lost River (USA – Indiana) – This river vanishes underground into karst caves and is called "lost" because large sections flow invisibly below the surface.
Verzasca River Caves (Switzerland) – Known for its crystal-clear waters, some sections of this alpine river dip into dramatic, underwater caves.
Cabayugan River (Philippines) – This hidden gem feeds the Puerto Princesa system and is largely unexplored, deep within limestone mountains.
Styx River (Australia) – Not just a name from Greek mythology—this real underground river flows beneath the Nullarbor Plain, shrouded in dry desert above.
