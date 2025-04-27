Apr 27, 2025, 07:59 AM IST
7 refreshing ways to include lemongrass in your daily diet
Muskaan Gupta
The aromatic herb lemongrass is well-known for its health advantages and refreshing flavour. Here are 7 refreshing ways to add lemongrass into your regular diet.
For a soothing herbal tea that promotes digestion and has a naturally refreshing citrus flavour, brew fresh or dried lemongrass in hot water.
Lemongrass Tea
For a spicy, aromatic twist that enhances flavour and aroma, add crushed lemongrass stalks to soups and broths like Thai tom yum.
Soups and Broths
For a taste of Southeast Asia and a subtle citrus boost to savoury dishes, add lemongrass to coconut-based curries and stews.
Curries and Stews
To add freshness and aroma to meals, blend lemongrass with garlic, ginger, and lime to create a flavourful marinade that is ideal for chicken, fish, or tofu.
Lemongrass Marinades
A naturally flavourful detox beverage that is hydrating and refreshing all day long can be made by adding bruised lemongrass to cold water with mint or cucumber.
Infused Water
To add depth of flavour and highlight its citrussy brightness, finely chop lemongrass and sauté it with vegetables or protein in stir-fries.
Stir-Fries and Sautés
For a delicately aromatic side dish that goes well with grilled meats or spicy curries, cook rice with a stalk of lemongrass.
Lemongrass Rice
Image source: Google Images
