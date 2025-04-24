Apr 24, 2025, 12:38 PM IST
7 refreshing summer salads that keeps you full and nourished
Muskaan Gupta
Searching for summertime meals that are both light and filling? These crisp salads are full of flavour and nutrients. These 7 cool summer salads will help you stay nourished and full.
Packed with protein and fibre, this salad combines chickpeas, quinoa, cucumber, and lemon dressing for a refreshing and filling summer meal.
Chickpea and Quinoa Salad
This is a filling and healthy main course that consists of juicy grilled chicken, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, creamy avocado, and a mild vinaigrette.
Grilled Chicken and Avocado Salad
A tasty Mediterranean meal full of fibre and good fats is provided by the combination of crunchy cucumbers, juicy tomatoes, feta, olives, and red onion cooked in olive oil.
Greek Salad with Feta and Olives
Protein, fibre, and warmth are all provided by earthy lentils combined with roasted summer vegetables and herbs, making this a filling but light dinner choice.
Lentil and Roasted Veggie Salad
Tuna, sweetcorn, capsicum, and a light yoghurt dressing combine with wholewheat pasta to make a well-balanced dish that is high in protein, carbohydrates, and crunch.
Pasta Salad with Tuna and Veggies
Protein, good fats, and antioxidants are all present in this tropical take on pan-seared tofu with ripe mango, mixed greens, and sesame dressing.
Tofu and Mango Salad
Juicy watermelon, crumbled feta, and fresh mint combine to create a sweet and salty salad that's perfect for hot summer afternoons.
Watermelon, Feta, and Mint Salad
