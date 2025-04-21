Apr 21, 2025, 01:18 PM IST
7 refreshing pineapple desserts perfect for summer days
Muskaan Gupta
Pineapple, bursting with tropical flavour, is the ideal ingredient for refreshing summertime treats. These 7 cool pineapple desserts will tempt your taste buds on hot summer days.
Pineapple sorbet, which is dairy-free and light, is a refreshing, tangy treat that's simple to prepare and ideal for cooling off on hot summer days.
Pineapple Sorbet
A simple yet flavourful dessert that is both healthy and decadent for warm weather is grilled pineapple drizzled with honey and topped with cinnamon.
Grilled Pineapple with Honey and Cinnamon
A classic that never goes out of style, this moist sponge cake with caramelised pineapple slices on top adds a delightful tropical touch to your summer dessert table.
Pineapple Upside-Down Cake
Perfect for cooling off on hot afternoons, these homemade popsicles combine pineapple and coconut milk to create a creamy, exotic treat.
Pineapple Coconut Popsicles
This zesty granita, made with crushed ice, fresh pineapple, and mint, is light, refreshing, and perfect for a post-lunch summer pick-me-up.
Pineapple and Mint Granita
A fuss-free treat for summer gatherings, this no-bake pineapple cheesecake comes in jars and is layered with crushed biscuits and creamy filling.
Chilled Pineapple Cheesecake Jars
On warm, sunny days, fun, fruity desserts that both kids and adults will enjoy are pineapple jelly cups, which are bright and wobbly.
Pineapple Jelly Cups
Image source: Google Images
Next:
From Shahjahan, Jahangir to Babar: How did Mughals get ice as there were no refrigerators
Click To More..