7 refreshing chutney recipes to cool you down this summer
Muskaan Gupta
Want to beat the summer heat and stay cool and refreshed? Your meals would benefit greatly from the addition of these mild, tangy chutneys. These 7 cool chutney recipes will help you stay cool this summer.
Made with fresh mint, coriander, and lemon juice, this traditional green chutney is refreshing, zesty, and goes well with grilled foods or summertime snacks.
Mint and Coriander Chutney
Green chillies, cumin, and tart raw mangoes combine to make a tangy chutney that tastes great with rice or parathas and cleanses the palate.
Raw Mango Chutney
Made from fresh coconut, chillies, and yoghurt, this mildly spiced chutney is a favourite in South India and provides a calming, creamy counterpoint to spicy summer dishes.
Coconut Chutney
This refreshing and cooling chutney, which is perfect as a dip or accompaniment to hot foods, is made with grated cucumber, mint, yoghurt, and spices.
Cucumber Mint Chutney
This light, Mediterranean-inspired chutney is bright, fragrant, and best enjoyed cold. It is made from a blend of juicy tomatoes, fresh basil, and garlic.
Tomato Basil Chutney
This tropical chutney, which is made with fresh pineapple, ginger, and a little chilli, is sweet and tangy and adds a fruity freshness to your summer table.
Pineapple Chutney
Watermelon rind, mint, and spices are used to make this zero-waste chutney, which is surprisingly refreshing and a unique, environmentally friendly summer treat.