7 rarest images captured by NASA

The dwarf irregular galaxy NGC 4214 resides about 10 million light-years away. The galaxy’s relative proximity, combined with the wide variety of evolutionary stages among its stars.
This image from the Hubble Space Telescope shows an especially photogenic pair of interacting galaxies called Arp 273.
Known as IC 2118, it is located in the constellation of Orion. The Witch Head Nebula glows mainly in light reflected from a star.
The Rosette Nebula is a huge star-forming region spanning 100 lightyears across and located 5,000 lightyears away.
The Kepler supernova remnant is the debris from a detonated star that is located about 20,000 light years away from Earth in our Milky Way Galaxy.
NGC 604 is an enormous star-forming nebula in one of M33's spiral arms. Spanning almost 1500 light-years, NGC 604 is nearly 100 times larger than Orion nebula.
IC 348 is a star-forming region in the constellation Perseus located about 1,000 light years from the Sun.
