7 rare images of Uranus captured by NASA

Mar 14, 2025, 06:30 AM IST
Uranus, the seventh planet from the Sun, is an "ice giant" known for its unique sideways rotation and extreme seasons, and it was discovered by William Herschel in 1781.
Uranus is classified as an "ice giant" because it is composed primarily of water, methane, and ammonia ices, rather than being a gas giant like Jupiter or Saturn.
Uranus has no solid surface, but rather a thick, hot liquid interior beneath its gaseous atmosphere.
Uranus has a unique tilt of its axis, rotating almost on its side, which is thought to be the result of a collision with a large object early in its history.
This tilt causes Uranus to experience extreme seasons, with one pole facing the sun for extended periods, while the other is in darkness.
Uranus has 27 known moons, which are named after characters from the works of William Shakespeare and Alexander Pope.
Uranus takes approximately 84 Earth years to complete one orbit around the Sun.
Image credit: NASA