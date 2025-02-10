7 rare images of stars captured by NASA

Feb 10, 2025, 06:40 AM IST
The Keyhole Nebula is a dark nebulosity superimposed on the brightest part of the Carina Nebula.
NGC 1850 is the brightest star cluster in the Large Magellanic Cloud. It is representative of a special class of objects - young, globular-like star clusters.
This small, dense object is classified as a High-Excitation Blob, and is thought to be tightly linked to the early stages of massive star formation. N159 is located over 160,000 light-years away.
This new NASA Hubble Space Telescope view shows the globular cluster NGC 2298, a sparkling collection of thousands of stars held together by their mutual gravitational attraction.
This image shows just a portion of M55, the cluster as a whole appears spherical because the stars’ intense gravitational attraction pulls them together.
RS Puppis is a Cepheid variable star around 6,000 light years away in the constellation of Puppis. It rhythmically brightens and dims over a six-week cycle.
Credit: NASA