7 rare images of Space taken by NASA James Webb Telescope

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope captured the rare image of NGC 602, which is a star cluster that lies on the outskirts of the Small Magellanic Cloud, one of the closest galaxies to the Milky Way.
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope captured a stunning image of NGC 1333, which is a nearby star-forming region in the Perseus constellation.
In this image of the Serpens Nebula from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, astronomers found a grouping of aligned protostellar outflows within one small region (the top left corner).
The Cassiopeia A supernova remnant has been observed for more than 2 million seconds since the start of the Chandra mission in 1999.
NGC 3627 is a spiral galaxy in the constellation Leo that's about 30 million light years from Earth. It's been studied using space and ground-based telescopes.
James Webb Space Telescope captured a dwarf galaxy NGC 4449. This galaxy, also known as Caldwell 21, resides roughly 12.5 million light-years away in the constellation Canes Venatici.
This image from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope’s NIRCam of star-forming region NGC 604 shows how stellar winds from bright, hot young stars carve out cavities in surrounding gas and dust.
Credit: NASA