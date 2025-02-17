7 rare images of Jupiter captured by NASA

Feb 17, 2025, 06:37 AM IST
Jupiter is the largest planet in our solar system and is made up mostly of hydrogen and helium. It's also known as a gas giant because it doesn't have a solid surface.
Early science results from NASA’s Juno mission to Jupiter portray the largest planet in our solar system as a complex, gigantic, turbulent world, with Earth-sized polar cyclones.
Astronomers are using the NASA's Hubble Telescope to study auroras — stunning light shows in a planet’s atmosphere — on the poles of the largest planet in the solar system, Jupiter.
This animation depicts Jupiter's planet wrapping cloud structure, commonly referred to as "belts" and "zones," and the jet streams that encompass them.
In this composite image, the image on the left show's Jupiter's thermal energy being emitted in infrared light, with dark cloudy bands appearing as silhouettes against Jupiter's thermal glow.
Jupiter has a simple ring system with a main ring, an inner halo, and a gossamer ring. The gossamer ring is made up of dust particles from Jupiter's moons.
Jupiter has many moons, including Ganymede, Callisto, Io, and Europa. Ganymede is the largest moon in our solar system.
Credit: NASA