7 rare images of interacting galaxies shared by NASA

Mayall's Object, also classified under the Atlas of Peculiar Galaxies as Arp 148, is the result of two colliding galaxies located 500 million light years away
This NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image depicts the cosmic tangle that is MCG+05-31-045, a pair of interacting galaxies located 390 million light-years away.
UGC 1810 and UGC 1813 are spiral galaxies that appear as a "rose" shape when viewed together. This image was taken by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope in 2010.
Arp 91 is a pair of galaxies that are interacting gravitationally, located over 100 million light-years from Earth. The galaxies are NGC 5953 and NGC 5954.
The interacting galaxy duo is collectively called Arp 143. The pair contains the glittery, distorted, star-forming spiral galaxy NGC 2445 at right.
Arp 142 is a pair of interacting galaxies in the constellation Hydra. They are nicknamed the "Penguin" and the "Egg". The galaxies are 326 million light-years away from Earth.
NGC 5410 is a Spiral Galaxy in the Canes Venatici constellation. NGC 5410 is situated north of the celestial equator. It spans 80,000 light-years across and has a bright white bar of stars at its center.
Credit: NASA