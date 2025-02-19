Feb 19, 2025, 07:38 PM IST

7 rare images of galaxies by NASA

Shweta Singh

This composite image from ESO’s VLT and Hubble shows strong and weak gravitational lensing, helping astronomers calculate the cluster’s mass.

RCS2 J2327

One of the most massive known clusters, it warps space through gravitational lensing, creating a stunning cosmic effect.

RCS2 J2327

Captured by Hubble, its warped shape is the result of a past cosmic collision with neighbouring galaxy NGC 4485.

NGC 4490

Hubble captures its glowing halo and dark dust lanes, creating a striking presence in the vastness of space.

NGC 4526

Hubble’s ACS reveals this powerful force that warps galaxies and can even stop star formation.

NGC 4522

Located 130 million light-years away in the Lepus constellation, this galaxy shines near Orion and his hunting dogs.

IC 438

This festive-looking dwarf irregular galaxy, captured by Hubble, lies seven million light-years away in the Virgo constellation.

UGC 8091

