7 rare images of deep space captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has delivered the deepest and sharpest infrared image of the distant universe so far. Webb’s First Deep Field image is galaxy cluster SMACS 0723.
The question mark like looking image is actually James Webb Space Telescope’s wide-field view of the galaxy cluster MACS-J0417.5-1154.
The Butterfly Nebula, also known as NGC 6302, is a planetary nebula in the Milky Way galaxy that resembles a butterfly. It is about 3,800 light-years away from Earth.
This image of Serpens Nebula, captured by James Webb Space Telescope, is home to a particularly dense cluster of newly forming stars some of which will eventually grow to the mass of our Sun.
This image of Blood-Soaked’ Eyes is a observation combines mid-infrared light from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, and ultraviolet and visible light from NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope.
This landscape of "mountains" and "valleys" speckled with glittering stars is actually the edge of a nearby, young, star-forming region called NGC 3324 in the Carina Nebula.
The iconic Pillars of Creation, captured by James Webb Space Telescope, are a hotspot for newly forming stars, a whopping 6,500 light years away from Earth.
Credit: NASA