7 rare images of cosmology captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope

Feb 23, 2025, 06:42 AM IST
NGC 6357 is a Star Cluster + Nebula in the Scorpius constellation. NGC 6357 is situated south of the celestial equator and is about 8,000 light-year away from the earth.
This image shows a small section of the Veil Nebula, as it was observed by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope.
Formally known as NGC 4038 and NGC 4039, the pair is nicknamed the Antennae Galaxies take their name from the long antenna-like "arms" extending far out from the nuclei of the two galaxies.
The Crab Nebula is an expanding remnant of a star's supernova explosion. Japanese and Chinese astronomers recorded this violent event nearly 1,000 years ago.
Rings of relativity, also known as Einstein rings, are a phenomenon that occurs when light from a distant galaxy bends and appears as a ring.
Dark matter ring: The ring, which measures 2.6 million light-years across, was found in the cluster CL0024+17, located 5 billion light-years from Earth.
Caldwell 103 is a treasure of the southern night sky. Also cataloged as NGC 2070 and often called the Tarantula Nebula or 30 Doradus, this chimerical structure is nestled in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a dwarf galaxy that orbits the Milky Way.
Credit: NASA