7 rare images of galaxy captured by NASA

Mayall's Object, also classified under the Atlas of Peculiar Galaxies as Arp 148, is the result of two colliding galaxies located 500 million light years away
The Tadpole Galaxy, also known as UGC 10214 and Arp 188, is a disrupted barred spiral galaxy located 420 million light-years from Earth in the northern constellation Draco.
NGC 1275 is a type 1.5 Seyfert galaxy located around 237 million light-years away in the direction of the constellation Perseus.
NGC 922 is a peculiar galaxy in the southern constellation of Fornax. This beautiful image was captured by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope.
NGC 7049 is a lenticular galaxy that spans about 150,000 light-years and lies about 100 million light-years away from Earth in the inconspicuous southern constellation of Indus.
Centaurus A also Kown as NGC 5128 is a galaxy in the constellation of Centaurus. It was discovered in 1826 by Scottish astronomer James Dunlop.
The Black Eye Galaxy is a relatively isolated spiral galaxy 17 million light-years away in the mildly northern constellation of Coma Berenices.
Credit: NASA