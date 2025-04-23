Apr 23, 2025, 05:18 PM IST
7 quick and healthy snack ideas for travelling
Muskaan Gupta
Snacking wisely can keep you full and energised while travelling, despite the temptation to indulge in unhealthy snacks. Here are 7 easy, tasty, and healthful snack ideas for constantly travelling.
Roasted chickpeas are a satisfying, mess-free snack that is high in protein and keeps hunger at bay on lengthy trips.
Roasted Chickpeas
Ideal for on-the-go snacking, a handful of almonds, walnuts, and sunflower seeds provides a nutrient-rich boost of energy, fibre, and healthy fats.
Mixed Nuts and Seeds
These portable, naturally sweetened bars, which are made with oats, nuts, honey, and dried fruits, are ideal for lengthy flights or car rides.
Homemade Granola Bars
Sticks of carrot, cucumber, and bell pepper with hummus combine protein, hydration, and crunch in a delicious and light combination.
Vegetable Sticks with Hummus
Whole wheat sandwiches that are stuffed with lean proteins or grilled vegetables are substantial, portable, and offer long-lasting energy without making you feel bloated.
Whole Wheat Sandwiches
Seasonal fruits chopped with a little chaat masala make a tasty, vitamin-rich, and portable treat.
Fruit Chaat
These classic snacks, which are made with dates, raisins, and nuts, are naturally sweet, high in energy, and portable, making them perfect for on-the-go energy bursts.
Dry Fruit Laddoos
Image source: Google Images
