7 quick and easy paneer recipes ready in under 10 minutes
Muskaan Gupta
Paneer lovers, rejoice! For hectic days, these 7 simple paneer recipes that take less than 10 minutes to prepare are ideal. Savour 7 simple and quick paneer recipes that can be prepared in less than 10 minutes.
For a soft, spicy scramble that goes well with toast or roti, crumble paneer and quickly sauté it with onions, tomatoes, green chillies, and spices.
Paneer Bhurji
For a quick and spicy appetiser, sauté paneer cubes with onions, capsicum, soy sauce, and chilli sauce.
Chilli Paneer (Dry)
For a tasty, quick dinner, toss paneer with yoghurt and spices, grill it lightly, and then wrap it in a roti with salad.
Paneer Tikka Wrap
Toast bread slices with the spicy paneer mixture spread on them until they are crisp, creating a crunchy, flavourful, and protein-rich snack.
Masala Paneer Toast
Quickly prepare a cool, high-protein summer salad by combining paneer cubes with cucumber, tomatoes, onions, lemon juice, and herbs.
Paneer Salad
In less than ten minutes, prepare a colourful and nutritious dish by quickly stir-frying paneer with mixed vegetables, garlic, and pepper.
Paneer Stir Fry
For a golden, crispy snack that goes well with tea, dip paneer cubes in a spiced gramme flour batter and shallow fry them.