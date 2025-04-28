Apr 28, 2025, 12:21 PM IST

7 quick and easy paneer recipes ready in under 10 minutes

Muskaan Gupta

Paneer lovers, rejoice! For hectic days, these 7 simple paneer recipes that take less than 10 minutes to prepare are ideal. Savour 7 simple and quick paneer recipes that can be prepared in less than 10 minutes.

For a soft, spicy scramble that goes well with toast or roti, crumble paneer and quickly sauté it with onions, tomatoes, green chillies, and spices.

Paneer Bhurji

For a quick and spicy appetiser, sauté paneer cubes with onions, capsicum, soy sauce, and chilli sauce.

Chilli Paneer (Dry)

For a tasty, quick dinner, toss paneer with yoghurt and spices, grill it lightly, and then wrap it in a roti with salad.

Paneer Tikka Wrap

Toast bread slices with the spicy paneer mixture spread on them until they are crisp, creating a crunchy, flavourful, and protein-rich snack.

Masala Paneer Toast

Quickly prepare a cool, high-protein summer salad by combining paneer cubes with cucumber, tomatoes, onions, lemon juice, and herbs.

Paneer Salad

In less than ten minutes, prepare a colourful and nutritious dish by quickly stir-frying paneer with mixed vegetables, garlic, and pepper.

Paneer Stir Fry

For a golden, crispy snack that goes well with tea, dip paneer cubes in a spiced gramme flour batter and shallow fry them.

Paneer Pakora

Image source: Google Images

Next: Homemade Fennel Syrup: Natural way to beat blazing Sun