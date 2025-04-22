7 quick and easy chocolate desserts to make anytime
Muskaan Gupta
Craving something sweet and chocolaty? These easy recipes require little work and are ideal for quick indulgence. These 7 chocolate desserts are quick and simple to prepare and can be enjoyed guilt-free at any time.
This microwave mug cake, which only takes two minutes to prepare and only requires cocoa powder, flour, milk, and sugar, is ideal for a quick, single-serve chocolate craving.
Chocolate Mug Cake
Dip fresh strawberries in melted milk or dark chocolate, then chill. A simple, elegant treat that’s both fruity and indulgent.
Chocolate-Dipped Strawberries
Create bite-sized energy treats by combining oats, cocoa, honey, and peanut butter; they're perfect for snacking without turning on the oven.
No-Bake Chocolate Oat Bites
For a healthy, creamy dessert that tastes like soft serve without the added sugar or dairy, blend frozen bananas with cocoa powder.
Chocolate Banana Ice Cream
Cover plain rice cakes with melted chocolate, garnish with berries or nuts, and allow to set. A satisfying, crunchy snack in just a few minutes.
Chocolate-Covered Rice Cakes
Spread thinly with melted chocolate and garnish with seeds, cranberries, or almonds. Let cool until solid, then break into tasty, rustic shards.
Chocolate Bark with Nuts and Fruit
For a cosy beverage, whisk together milk, cocoa, and a dash of cinnamon. For added luxury, top with whipped cream or marshmallows.