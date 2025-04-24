Apr 24, 2025, 10:40 AM IST
7 powerful reasons to choose tomato pulp over juice
Tomato pulp is a healthier option because it retains more fibre and nutrients than juice. Here are 7 strong reasons for always using tomato pulp rather than juice.
With every serving, tomato pulp—which has more dietary fibre than juice—helps with digestion, fullness, and gut health.
Higher Fibre Content
Because pulp has less natural sugar than juice, it can help you control blood sugar levels and lower your risk of developing health issues related to sugar.
Less Sugar, More Control
The pulp keeps more of the seeds and skin, which are high in lycopene and other antioxidants that support heart health and lower inflammation.
Richer in Antioxidants
Tomato pulp is a great option for weight management because of its thicker texture and fibre, which keep you feeling fuller for longer.
Better Satiety
Pulp is a more natural and healthful option than juice because it typically requires less processing and no additional preservatives.
Minimal Processing
Compared to juice, tomato pulp adds more texture and richness, making it ideal for marinades, stews, curries, and sauces.
Versatile in Cooking
The pulp offers superior overall nutrition per spoonful by retaining a wider variety of vitamins and minerals that are lost during juicing.
More Nutrients Intact
